James “Jim” W. Kerr Obituary

October 7, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Staff Published: Updated:
James "Jim" W. Kerr, Brookfield, Ohio - obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – James “Jim” W. Kerr, age 87, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2017.

He was born October 15, 1929.

Arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to Briceland Funeral Service.