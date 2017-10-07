Janet N. O’Brien Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Janet N. O’Brien of Farrell passed away at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, October 7, 2017, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 56.

Janet was born June 9, 1961, in Ridgeway, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles Deemer, Sr. and Lucille (Corbett) Deemer.

She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and moved to the Shenango Valley in the mid 1980’s.

Janet was a manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken and worked at the Taco Bell, both Hermitage. She was also a nurse’s aide and employed at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, Masury; St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage and Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Janet was a member of the Christian Fellowship Church, Hermitage and was affiliated with Boy Scout Troop #62 when her son was involved in scouting.

Her husband, Timothy W. O’Brien, whom she married June 13, 1981, passed away June 27, 2010. She met her husband while serving with him in the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Surviving are a daughter, Melissa Jo O’Brien; a son, Michael Quinn O’Brien and a grandson, Michael Streich, all at home; her father and mother-in-law, Jack and Yvonne O’Brien, Hermitage; three sisters, Marsha (Rodger) Beck, Weedville, Pennsylvania and Ann Green and Kelly Deemer, both Ridgeway; two brothers, Mike Deemer and Jerry (Diane) Deemer, both Kersey, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Janet was preceded in death by her parents; a mother-in-law, Nancy Ann O’Brien and a brother, Charles Deemer, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017, in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.