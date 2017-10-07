Leon V. Carpenter, Jr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Leon V. Carpenter, Jr., 62, of Homewood Place, formerly of Lisbon, passed away surrounded by his family and friends at 2:02pm, Saturday, October 7, 2017, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House following a brief battle with Leukemia.

Mr. Carpenter was born September 8, 1955, in Barnesville, Ohio, the son of the late Leon V. “Sam” Carpenter and the late Carol J. (Swain) Carpenter.

A 1973 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Leon worked for numerous companies as a long haul truck driver, retiring in 2015.

He was a member of the Lisbon First Christian Church and the Buckeye Van Association.

Leon had a love of all sports. He was an avid fan and supporter and coached his children and grandchildren and many area youth, primarily in baseball and softball. He was also a classic car collector and enjoyed all types of auto racing. He and his late father were the pit crew for Leon’s sons, as they raced sprint cars, as members of G&G Motorsports. Leon also raced his pickup truck, “Hailee’s Comet”, named after his granddaughter.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Myrna (Miller) Carpenter, whom he married October 21, 1973; daughter, Victoria (Danny) Sawman of Salem; sons, Sam (Stacie) Carpenter and Chad (Sheila Gillispie) Carpenter, both of Lisbon; sisters, Judy Carpenter and Connie Shive, both of Lisbon; grandchildren, Hailee Carpenter, Vennesa Sawman, Ryan Carpenter, Reese Carpenter, Brady Carpenter, Danica Sawman and Cason Carpenter; niece, Stacy (Ian) McNally of New Waterford; nephew, Joseph (Amanda) Shive of Weirton, West Virginia; great-nephews, Liam and Landon McNally; great-niece, Raegan Shive; his in-laws, Henry and Willadean Miller of Newark, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mickey and Christina Miller of Salem, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Tina and James Harmon of Heath, Ohio and April and Steven Ferguson of West Mansfield, Ohio as well as many other family members.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at the Lisbon First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, with Pastor Douglas Shoaf officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Leon’s memory to Leukemia Research at Cleveland University Hospital.

Friends may view Leon’s memorial tribute page and express condolences to the family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.