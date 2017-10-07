Martha (Briggs) Kilbreath Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Martha (Briggs) Kilbreath, 94, of Tallmadge formerly of Sebring passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Martha was born in Alliance on August 21, 1923, to the late John and Wilma (Herrington) Briggs.

She graduated from Sebring McKinley High School and went to further her education at Kent State University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Language Arts.

She married James Kilbreath in 1942 spending 56 years together until his passing in 1998.

After graduating from Kent State she found herself working at Maple Ridge for the first five years of teaching until she went with Sebring and continued to work for the next 26 years.

Her time at Sebring allowed her to live her dream in teaching and drama. She directed the school plays for 20 years and was known for having her students know the poems of Robert Frost and all the prepositions. When at home you could find her listening to talk shows where occasionally she would make her famous phone calls to talk to Peter Ustinov or Stratford-upon-Avon. She had a love for teaching but above anything she loved her family and friends.

Survivors include her two sons, Doug Kilbreath (Michelle Keller), Bill Kilbreath (Rong Jiang); four grandchildren Graham Jung-Kilbreath, Miles (Lauren Mastardi) Jung-Kilbreath, Troy (Maria) Kilbreath and Colleen Kilbreath; three great-grandchildren Justin, Austin and Allie Kilbreath and a brother Donald (Lois) Briggs.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers John and Roger Briggs.

A time of remembrance will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery.

