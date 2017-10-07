Maureen “Rini” Wolfgarth Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Maureen “Rini” Wolfgarth of Hermitage, formerly of Lake Latonka, passed away peacefully at 5:08 a.m. Saturday, October 7, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System following a brief battle with a vengeful form of cancer. She was 64.

Rini was born January 6, 1953, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Rev. Arthur G. Thomas, PhD. And Janice (McCartney) Thomas.

She was a 1971 alumna of Reynolds High School and later matriculated to Slippery Rock University where she completed her undergraduate studies earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1975. Rini began her graduate studies at Westminster College, New Wilmington, earning a Master’s degree as a reading specialist in 1979. She earned her second Master’s degree in library science from Clarion University in 1983 and later completed a certificate of advancement in 1986, also at Clarion University.

Rini served as the middle and elementary school librarian at Lakeview Area School District for 30 years, retiring in June of 2006. In addition to providing many reading and tutoring programs, she also coached the 7th grade girls basketball team for many years.

Rini was of the Presbyterian faith.

She was the proud founder of “Lovely Literary Ladies,” a reading group comprised of retired teachers that would meet monthly. An avid reader, Rini also loved to write and had several magazine articles published.

She enjoyed knitting, coaching basketball and spending time with her beloved husband, Art.

Surviving are her husband, Arthur E. Wolfgarth, Jr., whom she married August 12, 1978; two sisters, Sharon (Peter) Chandler, Franklin, Pennsylvania; and Yvonna (John) Basnak, Greenville; a brother, David (Beverly) Thomas, Peachtree City, Georgia and her mother-in-law, Gloria Wolfgarth, Bellville, Ontario.

Rini was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Arthur G. Wolfgarth, Sr.

In keeping with her wishes all services will be held privately.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.