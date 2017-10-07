Missing endangered 20-year-old from Hubbard found, booked into jail

Ballenger-Kettering is currently in the Trumbull County Jail with charges of burglary and breaking and entering

By Published: Updated:
Ballenger-Kettering is currently in the Trumbull County Jail with charges of burglary and breaking and entering.
Photo courtesy of the Trumbull County Jail

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard police have found the 20-year-old man who went missing Tuesday night.

Dakota Ballenger-Kettering was found in a structure Saturday morning around 4:41 a.m. WKBN is talking with police to find out what type of structure.

Ballenger-Kettering is currently in the Trumbull County Jail with charges of burglary and breaking and entering.

Hubbard Police Chief James Taafe said he is developmentally disabled and that this was not the first time Ballenger-Kettering has gone out on his own. This time was different, though, because he had been missing longer than usual.

Ballenger-Kettering’s guardians told police that he went to bed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night and by 1 a.m. was reported missing.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s