No. 10 Ohio State keeps rolling, routs Maryland 62-14

COLUMBUS (AP) — J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, and Ohio State had its most dominant defensive effort in nearly 60 years, routing Maryland 62-14 on Saturday.

The stingy Buckeyes held Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) to 66 total yards — their fewest yards allowed since yielding 60 against Indiana in 1960.

Barrett, a fifth-year senior and holder of most of the school’s passing records, was 20 for 31 for 261 yards before taking a seat near the end of the third quarter. Barrett threw scoring passes to Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack and Terry McLaurin.

Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed quarterback Max Bortenschlager, holding the Terrapins to 16 passing yards and only six first downs. Bortenschlager, who was promoted to a starting role after injuries to the Terrapin’s top two QBs, was only 3-of-12 passing.

He didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter and was sacked four times before being shaken up and leaving the game in the third. Bortenschlager was hit in the head by cornerback Damon Arnette while sliding on a scramble, resulting in Arnette being kicked out for targeting. Caleb Henderson played the rest of the way, and Maryland managed a meaningless touchdown against Ohio State’s backups with 4:11 left in the game.