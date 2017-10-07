Pa. man set up his own illegal ‘speed trap’ to catch fast drivers



DONEGAL TWP., Pa. (WKBN/WPXI) – A Pennsylvania man said he was tired of people speeding down his road so he set up a trap to get them to slow down. The only problem? It was illegal.

Rick McMillen, 57, put an LED light on his dashboard and pulled off to the side of the road near his Donegal Township home. He hoped drivers would mistake him for a cop with a speed radar.

McMillen said he knew impersonating a police officer was against the law but he just wanted to get the attention of drivers who were going too fast.

“I mean, they fly like 100 miles an hour. They could get hit, somebody could get killed,” he told WPXI News in Pittsburgh.

McMillen said he’s been complaining about speeders for years.

And his illegal way of scaring them off worked — until Pennsylvania State Police took his flashing light.

“Our trooper, at that point in time, activated his lights and, in turn, Mr. McMillen shut the lights off and tried to stow them underneath the dashboard of the vehicle,” said Steve Limani, with PSP.

McMillen told police one of the reasons he wanted to get people to slow down was because his house was smelling up from the deer drivers kept hitting.

Limani said it’s better to leave matters like this for law enforcement instead of taking them into your own hands.

McMillen is facing charges of impersonating a public servant and illegal use of emergency vehicle lights.

