Police say Pa. couple left man bound in woods, used his debit card

The victim said John Williams and Charmayne Maddy drove him to Rye Township in Perry County, Pennsylvania

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
Charmayne Maddy, John Williams, Pennsylvania
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police via WHTM

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – A couple has been arrested after police say they left a man bound with duct tape in a wooded area of Perry County, in central Pennsylvania, while they used his ATM card.

State police said 47-year-old John Williams and 45-year-old Charmayne Maddy were arrested without incident Saturday morning in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

According to a press release, the couple approached the victim in an abandoned parking lot near Carlisle and ordered him at gunpoint to get into their pickup truck early Monday.

The man told police that Williams and Maddy drove him to Millers Gap Road in Rye Township, Perry County. He said they demanded he remove some of his clothing, bound him with duct tape, then took off with his keys, phone, and wallet.

A hunter found the man around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said the couple used the victim’s debit card at various ATMs in Cumberland County. The last known transaction was Monday between 5 and 6 a.m.

Williams and Maddy were driving a silver 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with a Pennsylvania registration of ZHA-8333 and armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, police said.

