Soldiers from Ohio, Tennessee killed at Army training base

FORT JACKSON, SC (AP) — Officials say Army privates from Ohio and Tennessee have been killed after a military vehicle struck a formation of soldiers at a training base in South Carolina.

The soldiers killed Friday at Fort Jackson have been identified as Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, of Cincinnati, and Ethan Shrader, of Prospect, Tennessee. Six soldiers were hurt, two critically. All of the injured were taken to an off-base hospital in Columbia. Their conditions were unknown Saturday.

Fort Jackson officials are calling it a “tragic event” but haven’t released any details about why the vehicle struck the soldiers.

The Army says it has started a thorough investigation.

Fort Jackson is the Army’s largest training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year.

