Storm Team 27: Showers and storms expected tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight we are tracking the chance for showers and storms. The rain will taper off by morning. By Sunday afternoon we are going to be left with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

The rain returns on Sunday night. The tropical moisture from Nate will move in over night and will continue to bring showers to the area through Monday morning.

Forecast



Tonight: Windy at times. Scattered showers or thunderstorms late. (80%)

Low: 63

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for morning showers. (30% AM)

High: 73

Sunday night: Showers or thunderstorms likely. (90%)

Low: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. (70%)

High: 76

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 69 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Chance for showers. (30% AM)

High: 68 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 58