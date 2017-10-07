Tours show off new Champion Schools’ Pre-K through 8th campus

Champion School Board members said people seemed excited and impressed with the progress

By Published: Updated:
Champion Schools' new Pre-K through 8 building

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion Schools said hundreds of people came to see the progress on their new Pre-K through eighth-grade school building during tours on Friday and Saturday.

The building just south of the high school on Mahoning Avenue in Warren is still under construction but people were able to walk inside of it.

School board members led the tours. They said people seemed excited and impressed with the progress.

“We have a rock wall that the kids are excited about so it’s seeing the kids’ excitement is what makes it exciting,” David Mahan said.

The district said the building will have a roof by December.

Kids will move in at the beginning of next school year.

The $31 million project will bring all of the students onto one campus, instead of being spread out in a five-mile radius.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s