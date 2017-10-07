Warren 911 calls: ‘We have a gunshot victim outside our home’

Michael Blackwell, 37, was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Beck Street near Trumbull Homes in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 37-year-old man was murdered near Trumbull Homes in Warren early Saturday morning.

Several neighbors woke up after hearing the shots that killed the victim, Michael Blackwell. Many of them called the police for help.

One man said he heard arguing before several gunshots.

911 call: “People were out in the alley arguing”

Another caller said he saw a black man with a red shirt walking around outside with a gun.

He said a group of people drug the body out of a vehicle and onto the ground.

Some callers told dispatchers they saw the shooter get away in a dark blue/green truck.

911 call: “He’s not moving at all”

Police have not made any arrests and the shooting is still under investigation.

911 calls have been edited to remove names and addresses.

