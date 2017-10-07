Warren JFK football drops contest to prep school from Canada

The Eagles fell short in a non-conference game Saturday, 27-22 at Mollenkopf Stadium

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK football team dropped a non-conference game to Royal Imperial Collegiate, 27-22 Saturday at Mollenkopf Stadium.

The Knights are a prep school from St Catharines, Ontario and made the 3 and a half hour trip to Warren for Saturday’s game.

Kennedy scored first, on a 72 yard touchdown from Jordan Edmondson, to make it a 7-0 game.

But the Knights came roaring back, with a blocked punt for a touchdown. Then Lucas Martinez hit Samuel Charway for a 15 yard touchdown.

Warren JFK kept things close, but fell in the end, 27-22. The loss drops the Eagles to 3-4 on the season.

