Accident closes section of I-80 westbound lanes near Grove City

Reports say a tractor-trailer is involved in the crash which is near mile marker 22, near Grove City

Pennsylvania State Police are still on the scene of an accident that happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
PSP has yet to confirm specific details of the crash with WKBN, but said a portion of the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 is closed until the scene is cleared.

According to a photo sent in by a viewer via the WKBN Report-It feature, a tractor-trailer is involved in the crash which is near mile marker 22, near Grove City.

