AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Local Schools will hold a job fair this Monday from 10 a.m. until noon.

It’s happening at the Austintown Early Learning Center, located at 4211 Evelyn Road.

The district is looking to hire bus drivers, mechanics, sweeper cleaners, food service substitutes and other non-teaching positions.

For more information, visit Austintown Local Schools’ website.