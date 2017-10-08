Cheyenne Marie Oliver Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Sunday, October 8, 2017, Cheyenne Marie Oliver, age 19, passed away in Salem Regional Hospital with her family at her side.

She was born at Northside Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio on March 21, 1998 to Shannon David Oliver and the late Maria Lynn (Burrell) Rolland.

She is survived by her beloved family; grandfather, James Charles (Charlene Lybrand) Burrell of Youngstown; sisters, Nicole (Mitchell Callahan) Oliver of Niles, Laura Rolland of Niles, Kayla (Marissa) Rolland of Canfield, Sara Caspary of Warren, Jamie Rolland of Warren, Rebecca (Travis Bowen) Rolland of Youngstown, Amber Rivera of Youngstown; brothers, James (Amanda) Rolland of Niles and Brandon Oliver of Youngstown, aunt and uncle, Tammy (Daniel) Smallwood of Hubbard; step-father, James Rolland of Niles and many other family member.

Cheyenne was a very special person who her family would not have changed for the world but they would have changed the world for her.

Cheyenne’s family is planning a memorial, for more information please contact them personally.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.