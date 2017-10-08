Douglas D. Wise Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Douglas D. Wise, 60, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at his residence.

He was born March 30, 1957 in Pennsylvania, a son of the late Calvin Wise and Mona (Shafer) Wise.

Douglas was employed as a custodian at Lordstown Local Schools for eight years.

He was a member of Victory Christian Center Warren Campus and formerly attended Leavittsburg Church of God.

He volunteered at Someplace Safe and Beatitude House.

Douglas enjoyed fishing, golfing, preaching the word and was a Nascar fan. The most important thing was spending time with his family.

Memories of Douglas will be carried on by his mother, Mona Wise of Winter Haven, Florida; daughter, Melissa Oakman of Girard, Ohio; son, Mark Wise of Cortland, Ohio; brother, Randy (Tammy) Wise of Auburndale, Florida; sister, Darla (Rick) Cunningham of Winter Haven, Florida and grandchildren, Deane and Riley DeCiancio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Wise.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11 at Victory Christian Center Warren Campus, 4257 Tod Avenue NW Warren, Ohio 44485, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11 at the Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Victory Christian Center Warren Campus, 4257 Tod Avenue NW Warren, Ohio 44485 in his memory.

