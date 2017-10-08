Frances B. Harris Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Frances B. Harris, 84, of Warren, died Sunday, October 8, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

Frances was born on July 22, 1933 in Morehead, Kentucky, the daughter of Luther D. and Grace (Reed) Bellamy.

She graduated from Breckinridge High School in Morehead in 1951 and attended Morehead State University where she met and eventually married her husband, C. David Harris. They recently celebrated the 64th anniversary.

In 1960, she was honored to be commissioned a Kentucky Colonel.

Frances was employed by the Morehead Telephone Company as an operator, the Troutman Drug Store in Niles, Creekside Garden Center and Porinchak Garden Center in Howland. However, her main focus in life was her family, as most of her time was spent raising her two daughters.

Frances enjoyed traveling and vacationing with family at the Outer Banks, Niagara Falls and out West. She was also an avid animal lover, enjoyed gardening, antiques, crafts and bird watching with her husband.

For several years, she was proud to serve as a Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader, helped with the cheerleaders and majorettes at Warren G. Harding High School, as well as serving on Parent Teacher Association committees. Coming from primarily a basketball state, Frances was an avid basketball fan as she strongly supported her coach/husband and his teams for many years.

She had a wonderful personality, was easy to talk to and for that she’ll be missed by many friends.

A 57 year member of Central Christian Church, Frances served in the children’s nursery, helped to start the Acolyte program, taught in Summer Bible School classes and also served as a member of the diaconate for many years.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents and an older sister, Patricia Keadle.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, C. David Harris; daughters, Jan (Ben) Moody of Bradenton, Florida and Jodi Rihel of Warren and grandsons, David Rihel of Warren, Carson Moody of Brooklyn, New York and Ryan Moody of Los Angeles, California.

Cremation has taken place per her wishes and a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Material contributions may be made to the Central Christian Church of Warren in her memory.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

