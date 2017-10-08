Girard crime activity: 1 pound of pot seized during murder investigation

Monday, Oct. 2

10:35 a.m. – 100 block of N. Market St., the street department turned in a purse that they found. The owner of the purse said it was either lost or stolen in downtown Youngstown, and $200 was missing from it.

12:15 p.m. – 100 block of Hazel St., Michael Angelo Kornegay was arrested on a warrant for a drug trafficking charge. Kornegay was charged after Girard police officers were called to help locate a person of interest in a Youngstown murder at a home on Hazel Street. While looking for the suspect, police reported finding several bags, over a pound of marijuana, a digital scale and $270 in cash.

3:11 p.m. – N. State Avenue, Brandon Phillips, of Warren, arrested on a warrant. Police said Phillips was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk and later abandoned it while he continued walking. Phillips told police that he found the bike on private property and thought it was free for taking, according to a police report. Police then found that he had a warrant for his arrest.

5:59 p.m. – 900 block of N. Highland Ave., a man was taken to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose. Police said he was standing in the devil strip and appeared uneasy on his feet. He denied using illegal substances, but a woman told police that he is a known heroin user that usually snorts the drug.

7:38 p.m. – 100 block of Maple Ave., police were called to handle a dispute between neighbors. Both women accused the other of yelling profanities at each other and their children. They were advised to limit their interactions with one another.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10 a.m. – Tod Park, a Girard High School student reported an assault that he said happened at Tod Park involving other students.

10 a.m. – 700 block of E. Prospect St., police were called to Prospect Elementary School for a report of an unruly student. A teacher said the boy was saying things to her like, “B**ch, I’m a thug,” and causing a disruption in class. Police said the boy didn’t deny making the statements but wouldn’t offer a reason for his outburst.

1:38 a.m. – Shannon Road, Brandon Fluegge, arrested and charged with failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, OVI, speed and failure to signal when turning. An officer reported seeing a vehicle traveling 58 mph in a 35 mph zone, on Shannon Road between Churchill Road and Park Avenue. Police said the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver — Fluegge — continued driving at a faster speed, attempting to get away. The officer caught up with Fluegge as he pulled into a parking lot on Highland Avenue and reported that he smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking. Fluegge’s breath test results showed a blood-alcohol content of .130, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: