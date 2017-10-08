Hall nets first goal but Phantoms fall to Flying Aces

Phantoms forward Curtis Hall got his first goal of the season Sunday, but the Phantoms fell to the Flying Aces.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-Two goals from Matt Gosiewski and 24 saves from Kris Carlson helped pace the Central Illinois Flying Aces to a 5-1 victory and a weekend sweep over the Youngstown Phantoms (0-2-0-0, 0 points).

“Disappointed for sure in a lot of aspects,” said Phantoms Head Coach Brad Patterson. “It looked at points today like we didn’t want to put in the hard work to win a battle, and when you don’t have battles on the ice it’s not really a game.”

Curtis Hall scored the opening goal of the game 10:34 into the first period, blasting home a full slapper from the left dot. “He’s tenacious,” said Patterson of his second-year forward. “He’s got a big frame, he’s mobile, he doesn’t quit on pucks. When he does that he can generate a lot of success, not only for him but for his linemates.”

Drew Elser tied the game for Central Illinois just 32 seconds after the Hall marker. Elser beat Phantoms goalie Wouter Peeters (30 saves) on the blocker side for Elser’s first goal of the year. Matt Gosiewski scored at 17:37 of the first period to put the Aces ahead for good and again on the power play at 3:52 of the second period to stretch the Central Illinois lead out to 3-1. Gosiewski contributed on the fourth Aces goal by stripping Peeters of the puck behind the net and centering to Max Andreev, who tapped the puck into an empty cage to put Central Illinois up 4-1 at 11:31. Jakub Lackacapped off the scoring with a power play goal at 3:45 of the third period to make up the final margin.

“This is definitely a wake-up call for the guys,” said Patterson. “Our expectations need to be ‘hey we’re going to show up and we’re going to make ourselves accountable and we’re going to work.’”

Youngstown travels to North Dakota next weekend to take on the Fargo Force for a two-game set on Friday and Saturday nights. Puck drop both nights is scheduled for 8:05 pm Eastern

