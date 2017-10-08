Lorinda L. (Oakley) Moucha Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – In the early morning hours of Sunday, October 8, 2017, Lorinda L. (Oakley) Moucha, age 74, passed away after a short stay in The Woodlands at AustinWoods.

She was born on September 15, 1943 in Youngstown to H. Ray and L. Dorothea (O’Connor) Moucha.

Lorinda is survived by her beloved husband, Daniel Ray Moucha of Canfield; sons, Daniel Moucha and family of Canfield and Matthew Moucha and family of Maryland, as well as other family.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.