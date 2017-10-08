Marcia F. (Gursky) May Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Marcia F. (Gursky) May, of Greenville, passed away at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2017 in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System, due to complications of a recent hip replacement. She was 67.

Mrs. May was born April 8, 1950 in Sharon, a daughter of Edmund and Alexanderine (Divens) Gursky.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1968 graduate of Brookfield High School.

Marcia was employed at Don Reed Financial Services, Hermitage, the Herald, Sharon, in the financial offices of Valley View Departments Store, Brookfield, Ohio and a benefits administrator for Phil Smalley.

Marcia was a loving homemaker and a member of Thorton Hall Retired Women’s bowling league, Sharon.

She loved the beatles and was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Her family was her life.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Jon D. May, whom she married on November 1, 2002; a son, Robert J. Sincich, Jr. and his wife, Erica; a daughter, Julie L. Sincich, both of Warren; two beloved grandchildren, Christian and Allison Sincich; a brother, Edmund Gursky, Jr. and his wife, Bridget, Casselberry, Florida; a sister, Kathleen Shaffer and her husband, Dale “Chip”, Brookfield; a niece; two nephews and many cousins.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Phil Gursky and a niece, Amanda “Mandy” (Gursky) Fire.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be private.

Interment will be held at Brookfield Cemetery, Brookfield Township, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 10 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.