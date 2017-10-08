New Castle woman says new technology can help Alzheimer’s patients

NEW CASTLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Castle woman wants to help make Alzheimer’s Disease easier on all those affected by it.

Anastasia Lynn is the program director at Rhodes Estates Senior Living. She worked in Las Vegas, but moved to New Castle to take care of her mother who has Alzheimer’s.

“Moving back to New Castle, I found Alzheimers resources were very limited in small towns.” Lynn said.

About 5.5 million people are currently living with Alzheimer’s. It’s been more than 100 years since the disease was found, but there is still no cure.

Lynn says more information could be the key to empathy and more understanding.

She found wireless music player headphones online.

Made by the Alive Inside Foundation, the wireless headphones hook up to an app that finds music based on when and where the person lived.

“So if somebody was born in 1925 from Italy, all these Italian songs will come up and all these songs from when they were teenagers will come up,” she said.

For the last several months, she’s been raising money to purchase more headphones. She’s even used the headphones on her mom.

“It just takes her to a different place that makes her happy and she gets up and dances and she remembers all the words. It’s amazing,” Lynn said. “It’s like I get my old mom back for a few hours.”

Lynn took WKBN reporter Dan Marcel through the training program she uses to simulate what it’s like to live with Alzheimers:

Corn kernels in shoes and tape on fingers to simulate arthritis.

Earplugs and headphones playing disorienting noises.

And special glasses to give blurry vision.

She then asked him to complete a few tasks in five minutes. Of the eight tasks, he only did two correctly.

“They do know they are forgetting and they do get very frustrated,” Lynn said. “So you’ll have some emotional issues. I can’t write my name like I used to or I can’t read like I used to.”

Despite the frustration, Lynn says with more education, it will be easier for people to help those with Alzheimers.