Storm Team 27: Cooler to wrap up the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A few left over showers are possible this morning, but the rain and clouds will continue to move out of the Valley. A few peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon before our next round of rain returns to the area.

The tropical moisture from Nate will start to push toward the Valley late this evening, bringing the chance for showers late Sunday and into the early part of Monday.

Forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Chance for showers mainly early. (30%)
High: 73

Tonight: Showers likely. An isolated t-storm possible. (100%)
Low: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. (70%)
High: 74

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 75   Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 69   Low: 55

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 70   Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 73   Low: 60

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 75   Low: 54

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 77   Low: 55

