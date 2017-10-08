Storm Team 27: Rain showers expected through tonight

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For this evening we are tracking another round of rain. These showers are brought on by Nate as the storm moves northeastward toward the area. The showers will continue through tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The next round for rain will be on Wednesday.

Forecast

Tonight: Showers likely. An isolated t-storm possible. (100%)
Low: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Morning showers likely. (70% AM)
High: 74

Monday night: Clearing skies.
Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 75

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 69   Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning isolated shower. (20% AM)
High: 68   Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 71   Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 75   Low: 53

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 77   Low: 56

