William R. Miller Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – William Ray Miller 73, of Sebring, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Bel Air Care Center in Alliance.

Bill was born in Bayard, Ohio on January 16, 1944, the son of the late Earl C. and Leona F. (Herron) Miller.

He was a 1962 graduate of Minerva High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He worked and later retired from SanCap after 19 years of service.

He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians, The Ohio State Buckeyes as well as attending Mount Union games and classic car shows.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol R. (Haynes) Miller, whom he married September 21, 1985; a son, Chad Miller; a sister, Linda Gibson; a niece and two nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Miller.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, October 12 the hour prior to the service from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bill’s honor to The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

