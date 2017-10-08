Work underway for park that will connect YSU, downtown

Team members were out working on a pocket park in Youngstown known as The Wedge at Hazel Hill

By Published: Updated:
Team members were out working on a pocket park in Youngstown known as The Wedge at Hazel Hill on Sunday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Team members were out working on a pocket park in Youngstown known as The Wedge at Hazel Hill on Sunday.

It’s one of five community projects funded by the Innovative Plan for Leveraging Arts Through Community Engagement Initiative in Youngstown.

Team members were constructing the stage and landscaping, planting and spreading mulch.

Hammocks will also be installed in the area.

Once completed, The Wedge will create a serviceable and functional green space, connecting the existing barrier between YSU’s campus and downtown.

“Our goals were to create, educate and connect,” said team member Courtney Boyle. “So we wanted a space for the community to be able to come and enjoy nature.”

Team members hoped to get most of the project done Sunday

If you’d like to help out with any future work days, just reach out to YSU Scape on Facebook or at YSUScape@gmail.com.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s