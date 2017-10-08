Yankees edge Indians 1-0 to force Game 4

The Indians still lead the best-of-five series 2-1; Game 4 is set for Monday at 7 p.m.

El jardinero derecho Aaron Judge de los Yanquis de Nueva York atrapa la bola en el muro tras un batazo de Francisco Lindor de los Indios de Cleveland en el tercer juego de la serie divisional de la Liga Americana, el domingo 8 de octubre de 2017, en Nueva York. (AP Foto/Kathy Willens)
NEW YORK, NY (WKBN) – The Yankees beat Cleveland 1-0 Sunday night at Yankee Stadium behind Greg Bird’s home run to force a Game 4.

Bird’s home run came in the seventh inning off Indians reliever Andrew Miller.

Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven scoreless innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing just three hits. Indians starter Carlos Carrasco pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, also striking out seven and allowing three hits.

Aroldis Chapman went 1 2/3 innings to record the save. Cleveland put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth inning, but left them stranded.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge robbed Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor of a two-run home run in the sixth inning for a game-changing play.

