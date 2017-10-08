Youngstown State nursing program celebrates ’50 years of caring’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What started in 1967 with just an associate degree program has grown 50 years later into a school that now includes bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

In two weeks, Youngstown State University’s nursing school will celebrate 50 years of accomplishments and growth at its “YSU Nursing: 50 Years of Caring” event.

Nancy Wager, chair of YSU’s nursing department, says the milestone is very significant.

“We have 4,300 alumni and yearly we have about 350 undergraduate and 80 graduate students. We’re one of the largest departments on campus,” she said.

According to Wager, many of the nurses around the area are graduates of YSU’s nursing school.

“We populate Mercy Health, we have nurses at Steward Health — at all of the hospitals in the area. Many of our students go to the Cleveland Clinic and to hospitals in Cleveland and Pittsburgh,” she said.

The school has changed throughout the years, now including a state-of-the-art simulation lab. Money for the lab was donated by John and Dorothy Masternick.

“We’re very proud of it. This is our Masternick simulation lab … Top of the line simulators that our students use for scenario simulation. So, they can practice in our lab before they go to the hospital and take care of patients,” Wagner said.

The anniversary gala will be Oct. 21 at YSU’s Kilcawley Center. Lab tours will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Cushwa Hall, before 6 p.m. cocktails and the 6:30 p.m. dinner dance.

Invitations were sent out to every alumnus and some friends of the department. The deadline for purchasing a $50 ticket online is Oct. 10.