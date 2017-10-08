Youngstown woman shot in face recovering well with community support

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The community continues to rally around a Youngstown woman who was shot in the face nine months ago.

On Sunday, Ellen Zban’s close friends and family held a fundraiser dinner for her at Bethel Lutheran Church to help her cover the cost of medical bills.

“I mean, life can’t be much better, frankly,” Zban said. “Look at all of this.”

Zban’s attitude is a stark contrast to the horror she’s experienced.

In February, she was shot at point blank range in the face and arm during an attempted robbery outside of her home.

Her recovery has been anything but easy.

She can’t use her left arm or see clearly out of one eye. She’ll have five surgeries before the end of the year to try and fix nerve damage and numbness.

“It was painful and it was frightening and all of that stuff,” Zban said. “But, you know, look at what the community has done for me.”

Zban’s friends say it was a no-brainer to host Sunday’s fundraiser for her, adding that no person is more deserving of their support.

“We’re very grateful that she survived it and she’s done it with such grace and humility,” Marcy Croyle said.

“To see a community giving back to someone who effortlessly gave is really rewarding for me,” organizer Wanda Huberman said.

The person police say shot Zban — 15-year-old Jhmere Clarke — will be tried as an adult. He was arraigned last week.

If you ask Zban to reflect on the past nine months and what her future holds, nothing stands out to her more than how deeply loved she feels.

“Certainly I never expected to have a gun pointed at me in my own driveway,” she said. “But I could never have predicted or imagined all of this support.”