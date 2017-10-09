Big 22 contenders – Week 7



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is week eight of the high school football season, and six local teams remain undefeated, and three are ranked in the state top 10. There’s also a few players making a serious big bid for our big 22. Here’s a few that grabbed the attention of Sports Team last Friday night.

We begin again with the undefeated Girard Indians, and Quarterback Mark Waid. The Junior QB threw for 310 yards, and accounted for four touchdowns in a route of Brookfield.

Hubbard’s Davion Daniels had an even better game… with 370 yards passing a 4 touchdowns in the first half against Jefferson.

McDonald tailback Alex Cintron scored three times and racked up 148 yards rushing against Mineral Ridge.

South Range Senior Peyton Remish rumbled for 217 yards against Sharon, and scored three times to keep the Raiders unbeaten

We finish with the best to ever catch a pass at Farrell. Wideout Jourdan Townsend had 185 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns Friday night against Fort LeBoeuf. Townsend is now the Steelers’ all-time leader in receptions, yards, and touchdowns as a junior.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Springfield Junior Luke Snyder. The Tiger’s tailback ran for 190 yards and scored four times in their win over Western Reserve in our WKBN Game of the Week.