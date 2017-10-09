Big 22 contenders – Week 7

Here's a few players that grabbed the attention of Sports Team last Friday night.

By Published:
The Farrell Steelers defeated Ft. LeBoeuf Friday night, 41-14.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is week eight of the high school football season, and six local teams remain undefeated, and three are ranked in the state top 10. There’s also a few players making a serious big bid for our big 22. Here’s a few that grabbed the attention of Sports Team last Friday night.

We begin again with the undefeated Girard Indians, and Quarterback Mark Waid. The Junior QB threw for 310 yards, and accounted for four touchdowns in a route of Brookfield.

Hubbard’s Davion Daniels had an even better game… with 370 yards passing a 4 touchdowns in the first half against Jefferson.

McDonald tailback Alex Cintron scored three times and racked up 148 yards rushing against Mineral Ridge.

South Range Senior Peyton Remish rumbled for 217 yards against Sharon, and scored three times to keep the Raiders unbeaten

We finish with the best to ever catch a pass at Farrell. Wideout Jourdan Townsend had 185 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns Friday night against Fort LeBoeuf. Townsend is now the Steelers’ all-time leader in receptions, yards, and touchdowns as a junior.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Springfield Junior Luke Snyder. The Tiger’s tailback ran for 190 yards and scored four times in their win over Western Reserve in our WKBN Game of the Week.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s