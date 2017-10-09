Boardman looks to keep pace in the playoff hunt with a visit to Ursuline on Thursday

Ursuline has won three of their last four meetings.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman (4-3) takes on Ursuline (2-5) in an old-Steel Valley Conference rivalry game on Thursday night’s Game of the Week. Twelve of their past seventeen meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less including last year’s Spartan 21-14 double overtime win in week eight. Koby Adu-Poku scored the game-winning touchdown for Boardman in the extra session from 9-yards away to end their five-game losing streak.

Ursuline has won three of their last four meetings with Boardman. From 1993 to 2002, the Spartans took eight of the previous ten matchups with the Irish.

Just last week, Boardman ended their three-game slide. Michael O’Horo scored the deciding touchdown from 1-yard out with 33 seconds left to secure the 28-21 victory for Boardman over Harding. The Spartans began the season with a perfect 3-0 start.

According to JoeEitel.com, the Spartans are in the playoff mix in Region 7 (Division 2) currently by holding the #7 ranking.

Ursuline is 0-5 against teams with currently 2-losses or less. The Irish’s two wins have come against 1-6 East (40-19) and against 1-5 Harding (28-24).
This past Friday, the Irish accumulated just 82 total yards of offense as they fell to Steubenville. Trezahn Donlow led the offense with 45 rushing yards. In their previous game, Ursuline was able to gain 304 yards rushing as a team against Aquinas Institute.
The Irish dropped their last six games at home. Their last win came against Royal Imperial Collegiate from Canada (41-12) on September 30, 2016.
Last Five Meetings
Oct. 14, 2016 – Boardman, 21-14 (2 OT)
Oct. 23, 2015 – Ursuline, 23-21
Aug. 26, 2005 – Ursuline, 33-13
Aug. 27, 2004 – Ursuline, 34-7
Sept. 13, 2002 – Boardman, 35-28

2017 Stats
Scoring Offense: Boardman, 25.4; Ursuline, 20.3
Scoring Defense: Boardman, 23.0; Ursuline, 35.5

Upcoming Schedule
Boardman
Oct. 20 – Fitch (4-3)
Oct. 27 – Lakeside (4-3)

Ursuline
Oct. 20 – at Mooney (3-4)
Oct. 27 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-2)

