Dennis Anthony Mohan Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Dennis Anthony Mohan, age 70, of Newton Falls, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 9, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Dennis was born on September 19, 1947 in Warren, the son of the late Michael J. and Mary Virginia (Handing) Mohan. He has lived in Newton Falls most of his lifetime.

Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran serving as a medic in Vietnam.

After the service, he went to work for Rockwell International until its closing in 1976. Dennis then went to work for General Motors Lordstown until he retired in 2006. He also owned Mohan’s American Import for two years with his brother, Pat.

During this time, Dennis married his high school sweetheart, the former Sharie Harper on July 4, 1970. Dennis and Sharie were blessed with 47 wonderful years of marriage.

He was a member of Victory Christian Center in Warren and UAW Local #1714.

Dennis enjoyed working in his garage, watching and rooting for the Cleveland Browns and spending time with his grandkids.

Loving memories of Dennis will be carried on by his wife, Sharie Mohan of Newton Falls; son, Chuck (Bridget) Mohan of Spring Hill, Tennessee; sisters, Michelle Mohan of Arkansas, Kansas, Joyce Owen of Manchester, New Hampshire; brother, Patrick (Bev) Mohan of Newton Falls; grandson, Christopher Anthony Mohan; granddaughter, Tiffanie Nichole Mohan; niece, Mary Harper and sister-in-law, Judy Mohan of Cortland.

Dennis was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Batianis and brother, Terrence Mohan.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 12 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow.

Dennis will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444. Family and friends may send online condolences to the Mohan family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.