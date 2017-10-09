Encarnacion still out of Indians’ lineup with ankle injury

The slugger has been sidelined since leaving Game 2 with a sprained right ankle last Friday.

By Published: Updated:
Cleveland Indians – Cleveland, Ohio

NEW YORK (AP) – Edwin Encarnacion remains out of the Cleveland Indians’ lineup for Game 4 of their AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

The slugger has been sidelined since leaving Game 2 with a sprained right ankle last Friday. The team says he is day to day.

Michael Brantley is penciled in to replace Encarnacion at designated hitter again Monday night as the Indians, leading 2-1 in the best-of-five playoff, try to reach the AL Championship Series for the second consecutive season. Cleveland had a chance for a three-game sweep Sunday but lost 1-0 to the Yankees as Brantley went 0 for 2 with a walk.

Jay Bruce batted in Encarnacion’s cleanup spot in Game 3 and struck out all four times up, stranding three runners. Bruce, a big star in the first two games, is back in the No. 4 hole Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s