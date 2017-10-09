Frances Nespor Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Frances Nespor of St. John XXIII Home and a former longtime resident of Greenwood Drive, both Hermitage, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Monday, October 9, 2017 in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 105.

Mrs. Nespor was born August 4, 1912 in Ponova Vas, Slovenia, a daughter of John and Geraldine (Valentincic) Novak.

She immigrated to the United States in the 1920’s and attended Sharon schools.

Fran was employed for nine years at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, prior to her marriage.

A homemaker, she was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Fran was very proud of her Slovenian heritage and taught singing, dancing, art and her native language to the Youth Group at the Slovenian Home for more than 55 years. She was also a journalist for the Slovenian/American monthly newspaper, “Prosveta” and a 55 year member of the Strossmayer Singing Society in Youngstown where she also served as treasurer for 18 years. Fran was a 40 year member of the Hermitage Women’s Club and a member of the Mercer County Democratic Women’s Club.

She enjoyed bowling at the former Hickory Bowl in Hermitage for many years and was a member of the Shenango Valley Drama Club.

Her husband, Joseph Nespor, whom she married February 14, 1948, passed away January 1, 1973.

Surviving are a daughter, Francine Morgan and her husband, Marvin, Janesville, Wisconsin; two sons, John J. Nespor and his wife, Karen, Sharon and Ronald Nespor and his wife, Teri, Sarasota, Florida; several loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and their families.

Besides her husband, Fran was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rosemarie Valliancourt; two sons, Joseph and William Nespor; two brothers, Joseph and John Novak and three sisters, Mildred Novak, Mary Robich and Geraldine Bicek.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 or to the Slovenian Working Men’s Educational Club, 1037 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday, October 13 in Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 13 in the church, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be held at St. Rose Mausoleum.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 11 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.