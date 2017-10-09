Gerald Lee “Jerry” Johnson Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Gerald Lee “Jerry” Johnson, 71, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, October 9, 2017 at his home with his family by his side.

Gerald was born November 17, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Albert and Ethel Pearson Johnson and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1964 graduate of Chaney High School.

He then joined the military, proudly serving in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969.

After his honorable discharge, Mr. Johnson worked for Litton Industries and then for 31 years at the General Motors Lordstown Plant, retiring in 2004.

Jerry was a member of St. Christine Church in Youngstown, where he was a festival worker and assisted at the parish bereavement luncheons.

He enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his friends, bowling, gardening, watching all the Cleveland sports teams and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

Jerry leaves his wife, the former Jacqueline “Jackie” Backur, whom he married March 20, 1971; two sons, John (Rose) Johnson of Austintown and James (Brenda) Johnson of Boardman; a daughter, Janeen Wallace of Boardman; two brothers, Brother Richard Johnson, C.S.C. of Notre Dame and James (Nancy) Johnson of Austintown; a sister, Lois Lewis of Austintown and beloved grandsons, George, John, Michael, Jerry, Daniel and Zackery.

Beside his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Johnson; two sisters, Carol Warne and Margaret “Peggy” Barber and by an infant grandson, Zander.

Family and friends call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 13 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 14 at the funeral home and will continue at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Rd, Austintown.

Committal services with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Mr. Johnson’s family thanks Tressa, Anthony, Debbie and Jean of Southern Care Hospice, Amy of Visiting Physicians and Dr. Greg Zinni and his staff, for the loving care and kindness shown during Jerry’s illness.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Jerry’s family.

