Howland Girls Soccer handles South Range

Erica Merkel, Sara Ciletti, Megan Jupina, Kendyl Buckley, and Anaiah Hatton each tallied goals in the win

Howland topped South Range, 4-1 in girls' high school soccer action Monday night


Five different Tigers accounted for the scoring. Erica Merkel, Sara Ciletti, Megan Jupina, Kendyl Buckley, and Anaiah Hatton each tallied goals in the win.

South Range’s lone tally came courtesy of a second-half goal from Katie Renouf.

Howland held the advantage in shots, 19-2.

Howland Goalkeeper Kamryn Buckley finished with one save, while Elizabeth Veneskey tallied 14 saves for South Range.

With the win, Howland improves to 9-0-6, while South Range drops to 3-11-1.

