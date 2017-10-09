Juventino “Tino” Sotopacheco, Sr. Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Juventino “Tino” Sotopacheco, Sr., of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Monday October 9, 2017 at 5:03 a.m., after an extended illness. He was 74.

Tino was born in Sauz De Armenta, Mexico on January 25, 1943, the son of the late Brigido and Eufemia (Pacheco) Soto.

He had worked as a landscaper at Kraynaks, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania for 30 years. He also owned a tree farm in Ohio.

Tino enjoyed fishing, watching baseball and making things grow such as plants, flowers and trees. He loved to spend time wih his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was of the Catholic faith.

He was the husband of Joyce (Whitt) Sotopacheco who survives him at home. Also surviving are his daughters, Marta, Eufemia, Modesta, Amelia, Sebrina and her husband, Luis and Nina; his sons, Juan, Diego, Juventino, Tino, Jr and his wife, Abby and Saul; stepdaughter, Vivian; stepson, Luis “Booboo” as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family also includes his sisters, Paula, Sara and Tonia; his brothers, Felix, Ramundo, Mario and Higino as well as many nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Luis.

Friends are invited to call Wednesday, October 11 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home in Sharon, Pennsylvania at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 with Rev. Thomas Whitman of St. Joseph’s Church officiating.

Cremation services provided by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home.

