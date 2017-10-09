Local churches raise funds for COMPASS Family & Community Services

 Several local churches donated a $1,500 check to COMPASS Family & Community Services on Monday. 

A few weeks ago, church leaders held a Community Tent Revival during which they were able to raise the money. The tent revival served as a place for people to access resources that could help them.

Dawn Powell, a counselor at COMPASS Family & Community Services, said they’ll use the money to help victims of violence.

“Basically, use it in a way to try to educate, promote, prevent, look at ways to try to prevent these instances from occurring,” she said. “Just a lot of education is needed in our community.”

Pastor Michael Harrison, of the Union Baptist Church, said this donation will be yearly to assist different organizations.

