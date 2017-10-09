Memo details layoffs at Youngstown’s Turning Technologies

WKBN 27 First News has obtained a memo from the CEO of Youngstown's Turning Technologies which discusses layoffs and a large decrease in net billings.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News has obtained a memo from the CEO of Youngstown’s Turning Technologies which discusses layoffs and a large decrease in net billings.

According to sources, the memo was written by Turning Technologies CEO Ethan Cohen. It states that net billings were about $4 million below last year, and the deficit will increase when September’s results are released.

The memo states that there will be a reduction of about 20 positions, along with some changes in roles and responsibilities.

One of the issues — the memo states — is the loss of Higher Education clients.

A Turning Technologies spokesperson would not confirm the existence of the memo or the losses and said there have been 20 staff changes.

