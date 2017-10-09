Niles crime activity: Officer uses taser in struggle at drive-thru

Wednesday, Sept. 27

1:01 p.m. – 5500 block of Eastwood Mall Blvd., report of a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle parked in front of the Eastwood Mall’s food court.

4:54 p.m. – 100 block of Royal Mall Dr., theft of a vehicle.

11:45 p.m. – 100 block of Fulton Ave., a caller reported that a person who may be in jail left his animal in the house with no food or water and the animal had been howling for days. Police spoke with the owner of the property, who agreed to take care of the issue.

Thursday, Sept. 28

9:24 p.m. – 300 block of Russell Ave., theft of a wallet containing credit cards and money from a vehicle. Police said there was no forced entry or damage to the vehicle.

Saturday, Sept. 30

5:43 p.m. – 500 block of Vienna Ave., Nicholas Lucariello, 25, arrested and charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Lucariello’s family member reported that he took his vehicle without permission. Police said the vehicle was spotted in a drive-thru at Gasoline Alley. They tried to get Lucariello to give up the keys but said he refused, struggling with an officer, according to a police report. The report states that an officer tased Lucariello two times but he did not appear to be affected. During a struggle, the officer tased Lucariello in the buttocks and was able to control him, according to the report. He was given medication and taken to the hospital, police said. They noted in the report that Lucariello had been known to hallucinate on the synthetic drug MDMA (Molly) in the past. The report also says he made threats to a Gasoline Alley employee. Lucariello pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.

10:39 p.m. – 600 block of North Rd. SE, the fire department reported that a man who was treated for a medical issue admitted to snorting fentanyl.

Monday, Oct. 2

10:32 a.m. – 800 block of Ann Ave., report of someone hacking into a computer at Melmor Associates and stealing information.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

12:15 p.m. – West Park Avenue, City Tree Department workers reported that they had been threatened by a man on a bicycle. A report was taken.

8:54 p.m. – 400 block of Seneca St., theft of a battery from a vehicle.

9:55 p.m. – 200 block of Short St., a 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Police said he also had a warrant for his arrest.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

9:16 a.m. – 100 block of Fairview Ave., Michael Triplett, 31, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police said Triplett threw a woman around, causing her to hit a piece of furniture and bruise her ribs. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Triplett pleaded not guilty to the charge.

2:02 p.m. – 300 block of Hunter St., report of a man trying to sell a stolen firearm at Elite Firearms. The gun was missing from a safe in Girard, according to the report.

5:07 p.m. – 100 block of Lafayette Ave., a man was arrested after a fight in the area. Police said it was the second time officers were called there to handle the fight. A man said his face was irritated from pepper spray that had been used during the fight. A report on the incident wasn’t available.

7:32 p.m. – 1000 block of Vienna Ave., someone rummaged through a vehicle but nothing was taken. Extra patrols in the area were requested.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Niles Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

