Ohio BCI adds dog to search for electronics in porn cases

Reptar’s specialized training allows him to detect electronic devices

By Published:
Ohio’s investigative agency has added a new weapon in fight against child pornography and exploitation — a Labrador retriever named Reptar that can sniff out hidden electronic devices.

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Ohio’s investigative agency has added a new weapon in fight against child pornography and exploitation — a Labrador retriever named Reptar that can sniff out hidden electronic devices.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation says 22-month-old Reptar’s specialized training allows him to detect chemical traces in electronic devices like computers, cellphones and USB storage devices.

He’s been assigned to BCI’s Crimes Against Children Unit.

Agents say Reptar used his nose to find a memory card in the false bottom of a drawer and a flash drive hidden behind a stereo during a search in a recent child pornography investigation.

The agency says there’s one other dog with Reptar’s capabilities in Ohio and about 50 in the world.

A grant covered the $11,000 cost to buy and train Reptar.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s