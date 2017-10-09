Police arrest murder suspect in Youngstown

Charles Allen is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on murder, weapons and drug charges

Charles Allen, Jr., arrested and charged with murder, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and having weapons under disability in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown arrested a murder suspect over the weekend.

Charles Allen, 24, is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on murder, weapons and drug charges.

Allen was arrested Saturday after officers were called to Hartzell Avenue for a report of a person with a gun. Police said it was reported that Allen had the gun, and he was wanted on a murder charge.

As officers surrounded the home, Allen ran from the back of the house, leading officers on a chase, according to a police report.

Allen was arrested near a home on Midland Avenue after he tripped and fell on the ground. Police said two bags of suspected heroin were found near Allen.

Police said Allen also identified himself as another man but admitted his real name at the Mahoning County Jail, where deputies pulled up a picture of him.

Allen is charged with murder, having weapons under disability, possession of heroin, obstructing official business and obstruction of justice.

WKBN called police for more information on the murder charges, but we haven’t heard back from investigators yet. The report does not list the murder victim.

Allen’s next court date is unknown at this time.

