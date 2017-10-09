President releases immigration priorities after DACA protection ends



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The president released an “immigration outline” that insists on a border wall in exchange for protecting DREAMers — undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children.

The White House has unveiled its “immigration wish list.” The list outlines President Trump’s priorities for any deal to protect DREAMers after he ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA.

But the President’s demands could put a bipartisan deal in jeopardy.

First on the list is Trump’s long-promised border wall.

Senator Dick Durbin, of Illinois, tweeted Monday:

I thought it was Mexico who was supposed to pay for the wall. Now the President tells us it’s the Dreamers. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) October 9, 2017

Also on the list is cracking down on sanctuary cities, curbing the number of unaccompanied minors entering the U.S., and limiting legal immigration.

The vice president’s former press secretary said this list shouldn’t be a surprise because it’s the issues the administration campaigned on.

“We needed to secure our borders, we needed to build a wall. We also needed to make sure we’re dealing with the criminal immigrant population that is here and get them out of our country,” Marc Lotter said.

Counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, defended the plan on Fox and Friends Monday morning.

“Why don’t you want a border wall constructed? Why don’t you want more immigration judges and agents?”

This comes just weeks after President Trump and Democratic leaders claimed to have agreed to a deal on DACA.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted in response to the list:

.@NancyPelosi & I told @POTUS we were open to reasonable border security alongside #DreamAct -his list goes so far beyond whats reasonable. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 8, 2017

“What’s reasonable is to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs coming over the border,” Conway said.

If Congress and the president don’t reach a deal, DACA benefits will begin to expire on March 6.

