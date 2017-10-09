Regional Chamber asking Amazon to consider Howland site for headquarters

Amazon announced last month that it was seeking a location for its second headquarters in North America

By Published: Updated:
The Cafaro Company is setting its sights on expanding development by the Eastwood Mall Complex. It plans on turning more than 100 acres of woodlands by Eastwood Field into a mixed use development.
Rendering courtesy of the Cafaro Company

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced it will submit a site in Howland Township to Amazon for consideration to build the company’s second headquarters.

The Chamber, along with Trumbull and Mahoning County leaders, have chosen Enterprise Park at Eastwood as the preferred property.

Enterprise Park at Eastwood comprises 105 greenfield acres in Trumbull County and is adjacent to the more than 100-acre Eastwood Mall Complex.

The site was chosen after conversations with Trumbull County Board of Commissioners Chairman Frank Fuda, Mahoning County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Ditzler, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and Youngstown Mayor John McNally, according to a news release from the Regional Chamber.

Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of Economic Development at the Regional Chamber, said the property best meets the specifications for the project, citing the property’s size, walkability, sense of place and access to highways. Last week, the Chamber acknowledged that local properties didn’t meet all of the specifications requested by Amazon but said it wanted the company to consider its proposal due to the magnitude of the project.

Amazon announced last month that it was seeking a location for its second headquarters in North America and would invest $5 billion and create 50,000 new jobs over 10 to 15 years with the new campus.

The Chamber is submitting the property for consideration to Team NEO and JobsOhio, which has an existing relationship with Amazon.

Submissions are due to Amazon by October 19, and the company will choose and announce the location in 2018.

Editor’s note: The chosen property is in Howland Township, not Niles as previously reported. WKBN regrets the error. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s