Richard L. Amey Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Richard “Rich” L. Amey, 81, of Austintown, who died Monday afternoon, October 9, 2017 at Austinwoods Care Center.

Rich was born July 19, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of the late Louis H. and Leona Mae (Applegate) Amey.

He graduated from Boardman High School and attended Youngstown University.

Rich’s first job was with Isaly’s in Boardman, then Loblaw’s and eventually retiring from Chesebrough Ponds in 1991, as their top salesman.

Rich was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis and coaching youth basketball and baseball. He was passionate about spending time with his grandchildren, reading to them, telling them stories about his life adventures and teaching them about sports and the importance of good sportsmanship.

Rich was a kind and generous man who dedicated his life to his wife, Mary Lou (Gray) Amey, whom he married on January 10, 1970; his children, Mary Ellen (Mike) Perry of Colorado, Karen Hoffer of Boardman, Janet (Tom) Mackall of Youngstown, James (Toni) Amey of Canfield and Richard (Jodie) Amey of Canfield; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Rich also leaves a sister, Marilyn Entzi and two brothers, Robert (Nancy) Amey and William (Jean) Amey.

Besides his parents and his wife, Rich was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Entzi; a grandson, Kenneth Groves and great-grandson, Anthony Groves.

Friends may call on Sunday, October 15 from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685 or to the Mill Creek Junior Baseball League, 1106 Bears Den Rd., Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

Family and friends may send online condolences to the Amey family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 11 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.