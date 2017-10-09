Sharon L. Hostetter Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Sharon L. Hostetter, 66, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, October 9, 2017 at her home.

Sharon was born November 24, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late William and Helen Weaver Salyers.

She formerly worked as a waitress at various local restaurants, as well as a former police dispatcher in Columbiana. Most recently, she was employed with Town and Country Nursery in New Springfield for nine years prior to her retirement.

When not working, she enjoyed playing bingo with her family and her trips to the Mountaineer but most especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Gary Hostetter; two sons, Jeff (Jacqui) Hostetter and David (Debra) Hostetter; daughter, Holly Muransky; two sisters, Cindy (Chuck) Blower and Billie Jo (Jeff) Townsend; uncle, Roy Weaver and her eight beloved grandchildren.

Although the world lost something precious, following Sharon’s wishes, all services will be private.

Funeral arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105

