Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and warm

Todays showers are brought on by Nate as the storm moves northeastward toward the area. The showers will continue through tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The next round for rain will be on Wednesday.

Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Morning showers likely. (60% AM)

High: 74

Monday night: Clearing skies.

Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 75

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning isolated shower. (20% AM)

High: 68 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 53

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%) High: 63 Low: 58