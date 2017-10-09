Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The remnants of hurricane Nate continue to move northeastward allowing our area to dry out. It is still humid and warming then average by about 9 degrees.
The next round for rain will be on Wednesday.
Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 74
Monday night: Clearing skies.
Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 75
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 69 Low: 58
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning isolated shower. (20% AM)
High: 68 Low: 57
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 71 Low: 56
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 53
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 56
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%) High: 63 Low: 58
