Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid

The remnants of hurricane Nate continue to move northeastward allowing our area to dry out. It is still humid and warming then average by about 9 degrees.

The next round for rain will be on Wednesday.

Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 74

Monday night: Clearing skies.

Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 75

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for morning isolated shower. (20% AM)

High: 68 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 71 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 53

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%) High: 63 Low: 58